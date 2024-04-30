How to use VOIP (voice chat) in Gray Zone Warfare

Voice Over Internet Protocol, or VOIP, as it is commonly known, is used in games like Gray Zone Warfare so people can hear your character the closer you get to them, creating an immersive experience.

Is it a popular form of in-game voice chat used in many extraction shooters and battle royale games to have fun, poke at your enemy, or even come to a deal where everyone gets to walk away alive.

VOIP is handled by a single button press in Gray Zone Warfare, but no key is shown for VOIP controls in the controls menu. So, how does it all work?

How do you use and change the VOIP keybind in Gray Zone Warfare

Settings time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can turn VOIP on or off for other players or your squad in the settings menu in Gray Zone Warfare.

Press Tab to open up your inventory menu, and from there, you can find a little cog icon in the top right. Click it to open the settings menu and scroll down until you see Audio. There are two VOIP options you can enable, Proximity VOIP and Squad VOIP, so turn whichever ones you want on and offer before going into the zone with other players.

You need to press and hold the Z key to use VOIP to talk to other players in-game. There is no way to change the button, so you are stuck using the Z key at all times. You should see a little green microphone on the bottom left corner of your screen when you are using VOIP.

