How to improve performance and FPS in Gray Zone Warfare

The latest in a long line of extraction shooters is here. It’s time to deploy into Gray Zone Warfare.

Recommended Videos

Shooting and looting have never looked prettier, but GZW suffers from some performance issues, especially in the beginning days of early access. Luckily for prospective players, it offers some extensive graphics settings to help improve the experience.

Here are our suggestions on how to get better performance and FPS in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to improve performance in Gray Zone Warfare

Get down in the mud for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Gray Zone Warfare is an early-access title and needs some optimization updates to help it perform better overall, there are a few settings you can tweak to improve performance to help the game run better.

FSR upscaling

One particular setting that gave me a large bump in performance was changing the Anti-Aliasing/Upscaling method to FSR within the Advanced section of the Graphics menu in the game’s settings.

Changing this one setting gave me a boost of about 30 FPS, and others have reported similar successes. Your mileage may vary, but begin here and see if you like your FPS boost and if it’s enough for your liking.

Lower your graphics settings

Unfortunately for fans, Gray Zone Warfare is a game that is demanding for both the GPU and CPU of your PC. The first thing you should do is lower your settings by changing the Quality Presets function to Low.

This should provide a decent increase in FPS, regardless of what kind of rig you have. From here, you can tweak individual graphics settings such as Shadow Quality and Texture Resolution to make the game look as good as you would like it to while also maintaining solid performance in framerate.

Upgrade your PC

It’s possible that your PC is not up to standard with the demanding nature of Gray Zone Warfare’s system requirements. Make sure to check your rig is good enough to run the game at higher qualities, or else it may be time to pick up some new components.

Wait for optimization updates

If you still can’t get the game to run properly, it may be time to just kick back and play other games until MADFINGER Games deploys optimization updates for Gray Zone Warfare. As an early-access title, performance issues and bugs are expected, so it may need a large-scale fix from the developer.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more