Gray Zone Warfare: How to change weapons in GZW

Changing your weapon could be crucial in an all-out gunfight and the difference between life and death in Gray Zone Warfare, so knowing how to switch out on the fly is a basic survival skill.

There are many weapons you can find and are given for completing missions, but if you run out of ammo on one, switching to your secondary weapon could be the difference maker on whether you get back to base alive or in a body bag.

So, how do you switch between your weapons to keep yourself in the fight?

How to change between weapons in Gray Zone Warfare

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can change weapons you have equipped in Gray Zone Warfare by pressing the number keys above QWERTY on your keyboard. Pressing the 1 Key equips you with your primary weapon, while pressing 2 equips your pistol or secondary. You can swap between them using the two buttons—unless, of course, you’ve already changed your keybinds.

If you want to use an entirely new weapon, you must have it in your inventory and press the Tab key to open up your stash. You need to drag the weapon into your active weapon slot to replace the one you are carrying. Be sure to have the correct ammo in your inventory as well. A gun without bullets isn’t exactly useful.

You can find many weapons on the map, either on NPCs or by taking dead players’ guns. Equally, they can take everything you own, so don’t stay in one area too long. Extract when you can.

