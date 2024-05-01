Gray Zone Warfare: Should you complete Reclamation or Covert Research?

You won’t be able to complete every quest in Gray Zone Warfare, since some are blocked off after you complete another. Reclamation and Covert Research are perfect examples, as you have to pick between these two missions.

The Reclamation quest is given to you by Handshake, and he wants you to find cargo protected by a Fortified Hideout. With Covert Research, however, Lab Rat wants you to do the same thing but wants you to bring the cargo to her. You have to choose between these two in GZW, which means you have unique rewards to earn from both vendors, and you might lean toward one over the other.

Is it better to complete Reclamation or Covert Research in Gray Zone Warfare?

Between these two, I chose to go with Reclamation in GZW. I thought boosting Handshake’s reputation was a better option. But the choice is entirely up to you. Doing one quest over the other won’t block you from working with a vendor or prevent you from getting missions from them. Some more advanced ones might take longer to unlock, though; you must progress through your main account level and unlock their stuff later. You don’t run into this issue with Helping Hand or Lost and Found.

Rewards for completing Reclamation for Handshake in GZW

Truly, it comes down to the type of rewards you want from the vendor and which items sound more appealing to you. These are all the rewards you get for completing Reclamation for Handshake in Gray Zone Warfare.

Fast MT Helmet

Lancer Cargo Vest

Scorpion Backpack

$4,500

Leather Key Holder

400 XP

100 Reputation with Handshake

Rewards for completing Covert Research for Lab Rat in GZW

In contrast, these are all the items you can receive as rewards from Lab Rat if you were to complete Covert Research in GZW.

8 Bandages

10 CTs

10 Splints

4 Life Bloods

12 SurKits

$4,500

Leather Key Holder

400 XP

100 Reputation with Lab Rab

Between the two, I saw more value from Handshake’s items. The backpacks and body armor were far more appealing to me, but Lab Rat’s items, namely the Life Blood and SurKits, are also exceptionally good. Those items are difficult to find and can be pricey to purchase.

After you grab the cargo container from the Fortified Hideout, bring it back to Base Camp, and you have to choose to give it to Handshake for Reclamation or Lab Rat for Covert Research. You cannot choose to complete them both in GZW.

