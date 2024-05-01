Gray Zone Warfare: Covert Research – How to find the cargo at the Fortified Hideout in GZW

When completing quests in Gray Zone Warfare, you have to work with the limited details you get. Lab Rat has a task for you called Covert Research, and you need to track down cargo from a Fortified Hideout.

She has very few details on where you can find this hideout, and it’s heavily protected by the enemies walking around the main city. You need to be careful when approaching this location as you have to grab the contents inside and then return to your base. Before you can get the cargo out, though, you have to find the building in Gray Zone Warfare that Lab Rat wants you to track down.

Where to find the cargo at the Fortified Hideout for Covert Research in Gray Zone Warfare

The Fortified Hideout has multiple NPCs protecting it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The exact location of the Fortified Hideout varies for every faction in GZW. I was playing as the Crimson Shield International, which means the area where I discovered my hideout can be different than yours. But there should be similarities between the two locations, like in other missions such as Radio Silence and Rat’s Nest.

You want to look for the Fortified Hideout in a protected part of the town. I found mine close to the town hall, where several residential houses have plenty of gates, fences, and large walls. The building you need to find should be two stories tall and have a large gate around it, with only one entrance. The easiest way to indicate you’ve arrived is the enemy symbols on the front of the house. They should look like the ones you found during the Rat’s Nest quest.

You can find the Fortified Hideout near the town hall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You want to be careful when approaching this area as multiple NPCs are protecting it. These NPCs regularly guard the area, but they have plenty of worthwhile loot you can take back to your Base Camp in GZW.

After clearing the area, head inside the Fortified Hideout and go up to the second floor. The cargo you need to find is a metal container, and it should be on the ground in the bedroom. This metal container weighs over 30 pounds, so you want to ensure you have enough room in your inventory to bring it with you, and you don’t want to overload your carry weight.

Once you return the metal container to Base Camp, hand it over to Lab Rat and you can complete the mission in GZW. Completing this task blocks you out of Reclamation, however, which is a mission you can do for Handshake. They are the same ones and you have to choose between them.

