Can you change your Faction in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered

To kickstart the Gray Zone Warfare chaos, you must select a faction. We’re here to let you know if your all-important decision locks you in or if you can choose another faction.

Recommended Videos

All factions in Gray Zone Warfare matter. From the Lamang Recovery Initiative to the Mithras Security Systems to Crimson Shield International. The Faction choice you make has an impact on your GZW experience.

So, let’s dig into what happens once you’ve made the agonizing choice.

Can you switch Factions in Gray Zone Warfare?

Once a brotherhood, always a brotherhood. Image via MADFINGER Games

No, you cannot change your Faction in Gray Zone Warfare and go back on your decision. When you have decided between the LRI, MSS, or CSI, that is your Faction moving forward for the next few months.

Unfortunately, GZW doesn’t make it clear you can’t renege on your Faction choice. But this is the reality of the situation. Whichever Faction you opt for, you are stuck with them and committed to the brand.

When can you change Faction in Gray Zone Warfare?

The developer confirmed Faction changing is only allowed once Gray Zone Warfare undergoes its first wipe six months from its launch date—roughly October 2024.

If the term is new to you, a wipe is when everyone’s gear and progress get reset, and you start from scratch. So, with a hard reset comes the opportunity to switch allegiances to a new Faction and start anew.

To answer more of your key questions, check out Gray Zone Warfare‘s current server status and how to use VOIP (voice chat).

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more