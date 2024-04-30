gray zone warfare players in helicopter
Image via MADFINGER Games
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Is Gray Zone Warfare down? How to check server status

Gray Zone Warfare servers can be a war within itself.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 05:59 am

Gray Zone Warfare is an entirely online-only experience, and as such, it means if the servers have an issue, you will also have an issue in trying to play GZW.

The mystery of Gray Zone Warfare‘s island is going to keep players coming back for more and more for a long time. Not only that, but full-scale PvP and PvE skirmishes will dominate the island, with many factions all contending for dominance.

However, your gun won’t see so much as a sniff of action if the servers refuse to cooperate, so let’s check the latest on Gray Zone Warfare‘s server status.

Are Gray Zone Warfare server’s down?

gray zone warfare players running down street
Let’s remain calm and stable. Image via MADFINGER Games

At the moment, Gray Zone Warfare‘s servers seem to be fully operational, although we are still in the early days of the FPS title’s launch.

There’s a good chance you need to queue as most companies only install a certain amount of servers at launch. If you find yourself queueing, then there’s every chance that the developer will end up adding more servers to GZW to improve matchmaking speeds. For now, though, the servers are operational, but you might need to be patient.

Players initially reported experiencing a “Network Error Occurred (0X00030004)” message preventing them from hopping into a game. This seems to have been rectified for launch, but factors such as player count, and an overloading of the servers could change this.

My best piece of advice is to keep checking back to our guide as we are monitoring the servers and updating accordingly if any technical problems are preventing you from jumping in.

How to check Gray Zone Warfare server status

There are two main ways to observe Gray Zone Warfare‘s server status: Through the GZW X social media channel and other player-supported mediums such as Discord and Reddit.

The official X channel is the first port of call if you are looking for quick updates from the developer for the biggest announcements to a wider audience. On the other hand, Discord is regularly updated with a ton of mini-statements and notices and Reddit is a rapid source of information from players like you sharing their experience of Gray Zone Warfare.

For more on GZW, check out its free-to-play statusits minimum and recommended PC specs, and all the various editions available. 

Related Content
Read Article Can you change your Faction in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered
player aiming gun in gray zone warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Can you change your Faction in Gray Zone Warfare? Answered
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 30, 2024
Read Article How to use VOIP (voice chat) in Gray Zone Warfare
gray zone warfare players in helicopter
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
How to use VOIP (voice chat) in Gray Zone Warfare
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare price: Is it free to play?
Soldiers with weapons patrol an area in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare price: Is it free to play?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 30, 2024
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.