Is Gray Zone Warfare down? How to check server status

Gray Zone Warfare is an entirely online-only experience, and as such, it means if the servers have an issue, you will also have an issue in trying to play GZW.

The mystery of Gray Zone Warfare‘s island is going to keep players coming back for more and more for a long time. Not only that, but full-scale PvP and PvE skirmishes will dominate the island, with many factions all contending for dominance.

However, your gun won’t see so much as a sniff of action if the servers refuse to cooperate, so let’s check the latest on Gray Zone Warfare‘s server status.

Are Gray Zone Warfare server’s down?

At the moment, Gray Zone Warfare‘s servers seem to be fully operational, although we are still in the early days of the FPS title’s launch.

There’s a good chance you need to queue as most companies only install a certain amount of servers at launch. If you find yourself queueing, then there’s every chance that the developer will end up adding more servers to GZW to improve matchmaking speeds. For now, though, the servers are operational, but you might need to be patient.

Players initially reported experiencing a “Network Error Occurred (0X00030004)” message preventing them from hopping into a game. This seems to have been rectified for launch, but factors such as player count, and an overloading of the servers could change this.

My best piece of advice is to keep checking back to our guide as we are monitoring the servers and updating accordingly if any technical problems are preventing you from jumping in.

How to check Gray Zone Warfare server status

There are two main ways to observe Gray Zone Warfare‘s server status: Through the GZW X social media channel and other player-supported mediums such as Discord and Reddit.

The official X channel is the first port of call if you are looking for quick updates from the developer for the biggest announcements to a wider audience. On the other hand, Discord is regularly updated with a ton of mini-statements and notices and Reddit is a rapid source of information from players like you sharing their experience of Gray Zone Warfare.

