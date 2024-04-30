Soldiers with weapons patrol an area in Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare price: Is it free to play?

Does the Gray Zone have an entrance fee?
Published: Apr 30, 2024

Gray Zone Warfare is coming out in early access soon, and if you’re wondering whether or not you can play this game for free, you’re in the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about Gray Zone Warfare price.

Will Gray Zone Warfare be free to play?

gray zone warfare players running down street
The early access period will not be free. Image via MADFINGER Games

No, Gray Zone Warfare won’t be free to play. On April 26, the developer explained the Gray Zone Warfare pricing structure during the early access period.

Perhaps the pricing model will change when the game fully releases, but that remains to be seen. The game has its form of currency and will feature cosmetics and other consumables, so it definitely can go free-to-play somewhere down the line. Then again, the developer said the paid early access period will last a couple of years, so try not to hold your breath.

How much will Gray Zone Warfare cost during early access?

Gray Zone Prices during early access period
The contents included sure scream “free to play.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gray Zone Warfare will be available in several editions during early access. Here are all the editions, what they include, and the prices.

EditionPriceIncludes
Standard Edition$34,99Locker Size (10×25) Secure Lockbox (2×2) Standard Edition Equipment $10,000 in-game currency
Tactical Edition$57,99Locker Size (10×35) Secure Lockbox (2×2) Tactical Edition Equipment and Standard Edition Equipment $15,000 in-game currency
Elite Edition$79,99Locker Size (10×45) Secure Lockbox (3×2) Elite Edition Equipment and Equipment from lower tiers $20,000 in-game currency
Supporter Edition$99,99Locker Size (10×60) Secure Lockbox (3×3) Supporter Edition Equipment and Equipment from lower tiers $25,000 in-game currencySpecial Support cosmetics, Name Color and Badge
