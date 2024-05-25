Gray Zone Warfare Deep Depravity quest guide: How to find intel of atrocities

There are many different secrets to discover in the world of Gray Zone Warfare, but none are as nasty as those found in the Deep Depravity quest.

Found on the southwest portion of the map, the YBL-1 bunker is known by the locals as the The Hole. It’s rumored to be a former torture site for the Lamang government against its own people. Unlike some of Banshee’s different quests, he’s looking for proof of these horrible acts at the site of the bunker, and you’ll need to head over and scrounge around.

This is how to complete the Deep Depravity quest in GZW.

How to complete Deep Depravity quest in Gray Zone Warfare

To finish the Deep Depravity quest in Gray Zone Warfare, you must retrieve the intel of atrocities and return them to Banshee. To start, run through the main entrance at YBL-1, go down the stairs, and follow the path until you’ve run forward through two doors. After stepping through the second door, take a left down the hall with a set of hazmat suits on the wall.

A clue to the horrors within. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There should be a door next to the hazmat suits leading to a staircase, where you’ll walk through the first doorway on the right. Take a right after stepping through that doorway, and follow through that main hallway until you find a room with a sign saying, “Briefing Room.” You’ll know you’re in the right spot if you spot a red wooden wall with a large table in the middle of the room.

Finding proof of the atrocities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the back of the room, there should be an office with a glass window. Inside, you’ll find a USB stick that contains all of the horrific recordings from the tortures that took place within the bunker. Afterward, all you need to do is successfully exfil from your raid, and you’ll complete the quest.

