Gray Zone Warfare: Last Farewell quest guide – How to find the body

Gunny needs your assistance again in Gray Zone Warfare with the Last Farewell mission. As you might expect, this mission involves placing another tracker at a key location, and this time, you need to track down another body that’s gone missing, which is never good.

As you might expect, you only have a little information to go on when attempting to find this body for Gunny. You can read the details before heading out on this Gray Zone Warfare mission, and it should give you a good idea of where to start searching. You’ll need to narrow down the location using select clues from the mission and examine your map to find out how to complete Last Farewell.

Where to find the body for Last Farewell in Gray Zone Warfare

You can find the body on a farm outside the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this mission, I was playing as the Crimson Shield International. If you are not playing the same faction as me, it means we have different locations to complete this quest. However, you can follow similar patterns to narrow down your search area. In Last Farewell for Gray Zone Warfare, I had to find a farm to the northwest of my city’s gas station, and it wasn’t close. You likely discovered this gas station from one of the first missions you played or when you searched for the Little Bird Down location.

I had to go relatively far from the gas station, at least 200 meters away. You can also expect to walk this distance to reach a similar farm—don’t expect it to be close to the city. Because not many players find their way out here, I typically see three to four NPCs guarding this farm. You want to be careful approaching this area as they are scattered around the building, making it hard to effectively take them out, and you’ll only be able to sneak up on them if you have a silencer.

You can find the correct farm indicated by the blood stains on the front door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll know you’re at the correct location if you see a large pool of blood on the front door. To the left of the front door is going to be the body, out in the farm’s front yard. Like finding the body at the town hall during No Man Left Behind, place the tracker Gunny gave you on the body, and you’ll have completed the mission.

The last thing you need to do is make it back to base and report everything to Gunny. He’ll thank you for your work, and you can continue working on the other quests from vendors in Gray Zone Warfare.

