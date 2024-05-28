Gray Zone Warfare Name Your Poison and Spit Out The Poison quest guide

It’s time for another Gray Zone Warfare double task. Name Your Poison and Spit Out The Poison involves taking a vial of poison to the Fort Narith base to poison the garrison—but there’s an alternate option.

Turncoat wants you to poison the soldiers because they “haven’t been fair to him in the past.” I don’t see how that is our problem, but he offers a nice reward for delivering the deathly blow. Lab Rat, however, has heard of your endeavor and implores you to reconsider. You must make a choice then—but doing so means you won’t be able to complete the other task.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Name Your Poison and Spit Out The Poison tasks in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to complete the Name Your Poison or Spit Out The Poison tasks in Gray Zone Warfare

Whichever you choose, you’ll need to head to the Fort Narith Barracks. Image by Dot Esports

You’ll begin the task by picking up a Poison Vial from Turncoat—he will send you this vial via the message system. Once you’ve added the Poison Vial to your inventory, head to the Fort Narith Barracks at coordinates 141, 132. A water cistern tank on a trailer bed is just north of the northwesternmost barracks building

Here’s where you’ll need to make your choice. Both tasks can be completed in this area:

For Name The Poison (Turncoat), head to the back of the tank and the tap, and select it when prompted to Poison the water supply .

(Turncoat), head to the back of the tank and the tap, and select it when prompted to . For Spit Out The Poison (Lab Rat), crouch underneath the pipe and cistern until you receive the prompt to Dump the poison. Select it, and the task will be complete.

What if i died with the poison and lose it? If you lose the poison, don’t worry—you’ll be able to purchase another vial of poison from Turncoat back at base, but it’ll cost you a little cash.

Like many other players, by this point I had maxed out my reputation with Lab Rat, and wasn’t too enthused with the rewards she offered: I much preferred the six F-1 grenades given by Turncoat and the cash and reputation, so I chose to poison the tank. Completing one of the tasks fails the other, so choose wisely!

