Gray Zone Warfare: Secret Compassion quest guide – How to place the supplies in the correct area

We have to stealthily place some supplies for Gray Zone Warfare‘s Secret Compassion quest, and while the clues are there, a bit of detective work is needed to put the pieces together.

An early-game quest, Secret Compassion sees you helping those in need as medical supplies need to be distributed to secret locations around Gray Zone Warfare‘s island. Even though we are planting the medical supplies for a good cause, this is obviously taking away much-needed aid from those fighting.

So, we need to be careful about how we do this, and more importantly, we need to know where we’re going and what we’re doing.

Where to place supplies in Secret Compassion quest in GZW

Here’s what you need to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Secret Compassion quest, we must leave medical supplies in three areas, so let’s break down each one in Gray Zone Warfare.

Place the supplies in a box by the front door at a farm west of Nam Thaven

The first part of the quest, for me, can be completed at 168, 121, and you should notice a table and bench combination setup with a parasol in the middle. Next to it, an elevated building with a set of stairs can be found, which you need to ascend.

Kill the enemies in the surrounding area, and at the top of the steps is a wooden storage crate with square-shaped holes on a red carpet. Approach the box and press F to “Place box of supplies.” That’s your first spot done.

Place the supplies in a box by the front door at a farm east of Nam Thaven

The second location is at coordinates 174, 119, on the map. The location was quite distinctive for me as, when I arrived, there was a small red bike in front of the house—and, hopefully, it’s there for you too, as an easy waypoint.

Go up to the house, and like before, press F on the wooden box, and your character transfers the medical supplies for safekeeping.

Place the supplies in a box by the front door of a logging shed in the southeast part of Nam Thaven

For me, the third and final objective is at 173, 117—it’s just east of “Warehouse” in Nam Thaven. Get to the area, and I can confirm you’re in the right spot if you see a green billboard with foreign writing advertising a beer.

Next to the billboard is a small house with an overhanging roof at the front of it you can’t miss. Enter the property via its steps, and you can see the same box with holes on a red carpet. Like before, press F to put the supplies in the box.

This completes the mission for Lab Rat, and you can be on your way. For more general help in the FPS, check out the best GZW settings, how to cure coughing, nausea, and dizzy effects, and how to repair armor.

