Gray Zone Warfare: How to repair armor in GZW

Surviving in Gray Zone Warfare can be challenging as the military simulator is designed to put you through several tough challenges. You can increase your odds by using armor, and when it’s damaged, you want to make sure you know how to repair it.

Armor is a good way to protect yourself from any incoming fire, but it doesn’t last long in Gray Zone Warfare. You want to treat it like a buffer from your character’s health pool, keeping them up long enough to keep them alive and to outmaneuver any foes they might encounter. Ensuring your armor is in the best shape possible can keep you and your squadmates alive, and out in the wild for much longer.

Can you repair armor in Gray Zone Warfare?

Based on the many vendors you can access in Gray Zone Warfare, they do not appear to offer an armor repair kit, or any type of services. I’m currently level five and have yet to unlock anything that offers any type of armor repair kit from NPC vendors. We also haven’t found one while looting other players and NPCs.

The only way you can repair any type of armor is to speak with the vendor, Handshake, and buy more. You might also be able to find some in the wild when looting NPCs or players. Still, you likely get it from defeating them in a firefight, and their armor might have significant holes in them, lowering their durability in Gray Zone Warfare. You’re better off saving your money, and returning to Handshake to see what items he offers at his vendor.

You can also sell various items to vendors to make up the cash to buy these new armor pieces. Gunny, for example, will purchase guns and ammunition you find in the field, while Handshake will take any gear, body armor, or containers you find. If you’re ever short of money and need to purchase more gear, looting these items and offering them to the vendors is a good way to make money, but it’s slow.

You’re better off focusing on the various tasks the vendors offer in Gray Zone Warfare, such as completing No Man Left Behind and Cache Retrieval. It’s a good way to earn more and increase the trust with these vendors so they can offer you more items.

Will Gray Zone Warfare ever add armor repairs?

There could be small armor repair kits in the future. Gray Zone Warfare is in early access, and if players don’t want to pay to buy a new piece of armor every time, the developers may eventually add more options.

