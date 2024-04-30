Gray Zone Warfare: How to cure coughing, nausea, and dizzy effects in GZW

You are inevitably going to get shot and die a lot in Gray Zone Warfare. But even if you’re not instantly killed by enemy bullets, the effects could get you in the long run.

Recommended Videos

Several players have found themselves under the effects of some not-so-fun medical conditions, namely coughing, nausea, and the effect of being dizzy. These conditions can become serious if left unchecked, so you’ll need to know how to cure them in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to cure coughing and nausea in Gray Zone Warfare

Coughing is when your lungs are bleeding, which is caused by taking damage to your lungs. It’s one of the harder effects to get rid of. It’s also one of the most annoying as a poorly timed cough can give away your position. Nausea is a result of stomach bleeding, which again comes from being shot.

Stitch yourself up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Because the source of coughing is internal bleeding, you’ll need a Surgical Kit to fix the issue and cure either coughing or nausea. By default, players who purchase the game during its early-access period should start with a few Surgical Kits, but you can purchase more from the Lab Rat vendor.

How to cure dizzy effect in Gray Zone Warfare

Getting dizzy in Gray Zone Warfare is caused by blood loss, which will happen after you get shot. While you can use gauze or bandages to stop blood loss, if you lose enough blood, you’ll eventually become dizzy, affecting both your vision and your aim.

The only way to get rid of the dizzy effect is to use a blood bag to quickly administer a quick blood transfusion. By default, players who purchase the game during its early-access period should start with three Large Blood Bags, which each provides 500 milliliters of blood. Blood bags can also be purchased from the Lab Rat vendor, starting at $117 for a small one. As you complete tasks for Lab Rat, you’ll unlock higher-quality blood bags.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more