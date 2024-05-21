Gray Zone Warfare Invaders From Afar quest guide: How to find the hostile group’s orders

The Artisan requires your assistance once more in Gray Zone Warfare. This time, she wants you to check out the Sawmill to figure out what the enemy group is doing in that part of the map, and find out who is giving them orders.

Supposedly, The Artisan wants to learn what that group is doing with a large amount of explosives. Word travels fast around Base Camp, and she wants to know if that enemy group has enough explosives to do real damage and whether we can do anything about it. You must visit a few locations in Gray Zone Warfare, so bring a reliable weapon to fight through the Sawmill.

Where to find the hostile group’s orders for Invaders From Afar in Gray Zone Warfare

You need to visit two buildings at the center of the Sawmill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to visit two buildings for the Invaders From Afar mission Gray Zone Warfare. The first is on the southeast side of the Sawmill, at the Offices. Thankfully, the door you need to use doesn’t require a key, so don’t expect to search the pockets of all nearby NPCs to see if they can get you inside.

However, expect plenty of NPCs to protect this area. Many wear hard hats and construction worker outfits, but don’t let their attire fool you. They’re primarily armed with shotguns and assault rifles, so they can take you out with a well-placed hit if you get too close. The assault rifles are the worst, but the Sawmill is an area with not a lot of open space, which can make those shotguns deadly. You probably have a good idea of this if you’ve been working on Fuel Shortage or When a Tree Falls quests.

The first building has the Medic’s Notes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The office building you need to find is one story and looks pretty run down. It sticks out in the middle of a construction yard and looks like a small house they made onsite. When you arrive, walk up to the office’s front desk, and you’ll see Medical Notes on the table that you need to grab. Make sure to put these in your SafeLock inventory slot, so you keep the notes even if you die.

The Warehouse has the medic’s tables where they operated. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step is to proceed to the Sawmill’s north side and enter the warehouse. You want to reach the right side and stand next to a medical table that looks like it’s recently been used for an operation. Stand as close to the table as you can, and your quest for Invaders From Afar should end in Gray Zone Warfare, then you’ll have all the details you need to give to The Artisan.

The final step is to return this information to the Artisan at Base Camp. Call in a helicopter to take you back, and you can give everything to The Artisan, completing this mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

