Gray Zone Warfare When a Tree Falls quest guide: How to find Malo Kethavongsa

The Artisan has another task that she’d like you to complete in Gray Zone Warfare, and she needs your assistance finding a missing person. They need you to find Malo Kethavongsa, who was working at the Tonmai Hainy Lumber Company.

You’ll need to sweep to the Sawmill to learn what happened to Malo Kethavongsa. A lot of people were left behind when the evacuation went out, and those who didn’t make it out met a terrible fate. Hopefully, you can learn what happened to Malo Kethavongsa, and share those details with The Artisan to put their mind at ease in Gray Zone Warfare.

Where to find Malo Kethavongsa for When a Tree Falls in Gray Zone Warfare

Make your way to the south side of the Sawmill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The location you need to visit is the Sawmill, on the west side of the map in Gray Zone Warfare. You’ve likely already gone to this area at least once to complete I Went, I Saw, I Conquered for Handshake earlier in your career. While you were there, the Echo 1 and Echo 2 landing zones (LZ) should have unlocked for you, which makes returning here and leaving much easier. It’s north of the bunker, where you likely worked on the Shortcut quest.

When you get to this location, expect a handful of NPCs to guard the perimeter of the Sawmill. Many of them are lightly armed, and you should be able to spot them with a weapon that uses a scope and a silencer. If they get a shot off at you, they can alert their allies next to you, but it should be easy to see them. I was able to pick them off on my approach, and then I skirted around the south side, reaching the area where I could learn about Malo.

Check underneath the lumber, where you should find Milo’s body. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the southern edge, hug the side and look through the tossed-aside lumber. You should find a body underneath it, bloody and broken. Congratulations and/or I’m sorry about that, because you’ve found Malo. Investigate the body to confirm who it is; that’s the only task you must do for this mission.

The last thing you must do is return to Base Camp and report your findings to The Artisan. After you’ve finished that, you can check this off as another completed task in Gray Zone Warfare and move on to the next one.

