Gray Zone Warfare: I Went, I Saw, I Conquered mission – How to find the vantage point

Gray Zone Warfare‘s task list takes a hefty turn with the I Went, I Saw, I Conquered mission from Handshake. This quest has only one objective but it’s the first in a line of missions that see you take on a massive force at Fort Narith.

First, Handshake wants you to clear a landing zone for him by inspecting a sawmill that locals say is abandoned. He’s sending you to confirm this, and as long as you head to the right spot, this mission won’t have you fire a single bullet. Here’s how to complete the I Went, I Saw, I Conquered mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Where is the vantage point for the I Went, I Saw, I Conquered mission in Gray Zone Warfare?

Off to the Sawmill. Image by Dot Esports

To complete the I Went, I Saw, I Conquered mission in Gray Zone Warfare, you must head to a hill south of the Sawmill at coordinates 138, 143. The hill is a short walk away from the Echo Two landing zone.

It’s a pretty simple mission: Head to the hill near the landing zone and look out upon the Sawmill point of interest below you. You’ll know you’ve completed the mission when you see a task complete pop-up on the bottom-right of your screen. Head back to base camp to claim your reward from Handshake.

It took a bit of walking around and positioning for the mission to complete, but as long as you’re within the coordinates above, you should tick this one off quickly. It’s unlikely you’ll face any enemies in this mission but bring a weapon of some sort just in case.

Completing I Went, I Saw, I Conquered rewards you with a tactical vest, a helmet, $4,700 in cash, experience, and reputation. You’ll also progress the I Went, I Saw, I Conquered chain—there are multiple follow-ups to the intel you gather.

