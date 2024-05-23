Gray Zone Warfare Deal of the Century quest guide: How to retrieve the evidence

The “Deal of the Century” may be an exaggeration on the part of vendor Banshee, but the reputation and experience you get from completing this task in Gray Zone Warfare can go a long way toward getting your hands on new gear.

To complete Deal of the Century, you’ll need to travel to and through one of the most dangerous hotspots on the Gray Zone Warfare map. Thankfully for gamers, the task itself is relatively straightforward. Reaching the evidence you’re looking for, however, is anything but easy.

Where to find the evidence for Deal of the Century in Gray Zone Warfare

The evidence you’re looking for to complete Deal of the Century is located in the main Headquarters building in the center of Fort Narith, at map coordinates (142, 130). The folder is located in Office 2-2 on the second floor.

Finding the evidence once you reach the Headquarters building is quite simple, but getting there alive is the challenge, given the large number of armored NPC enemies in and around Fort Narith. You’ll need to use either long-range weapons to take down enemies from a safe distance or use rounds with armor penetration.

Easy access. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the most straightforward path into Fort Narith, you should land at the Delta 3 landing zone on the western edge of the Fort and enter through the above hole in the wall. Alternatively, if you’re coming from Lima 2 and the Bunker, you can use the treeline patch just to the north of the Underground Hangars in Fort Narith, then move through a hole in the wall to avoid unnecessary confrontation.

Once you reach the Headquarters, head upstairs, take a left, and enter Office 2-2 on your right. The evidence should be on the desk. Store it in your SafeLock container for safekeeping and then head to the nearest landing zone for an exfil.

