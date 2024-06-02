Player opening a water bottle by the base camp pool in Gray Zone Warfare.
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare Know Your Enemy quest guide – How to find the intel in the villa

Some much needed R&R at the villa will do you good.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Jun 2, 2024 04:19 am

Gray Zone Warfare mission Know Your Enemy will have you hunting down the latest military intel for Turncoat. It is believed the intel has been locked at a nearby villa, so your task is to enter and grab the intel, then get back out.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know to complete the Know Your Enemy mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Completing the Know Your Enemy quest in Gray Zone Warfare, a guide

A map of Lamang in Gray Zone Warfare with a marker indicating the location of an objective.
Head to Midnight Sapphire. Image via Dot Esports
A map of Lamang in Gray Zone Warfare with a marker indicating the location of an objective.
Head to Midnight Sapphire. Image via Dot Esports
A map of Lamang in Gray Zone Warfare with a marker indicating the location of an objective.
Head to Midnight Sapphire. Image via Dot Esports

The Know Your Enemy mission in Gray Zone Warfare has two parts:

  • Find the key to the villa containing the intel.
  • Enter the villa, grab the intel, and return it to Turncoat.

The villa in question is Villa Katherine, the southern of the two main villas just outside Midnight Sapphire at coordinates 173, 165. I recommend bringing some meds and ammo for this one, as you may need to eliminate multiple enemy bots to gain access to the villa. You’ll need to look for the Villa Katherine Key, named “KATE,” which an enemy bot will be holding.

Where is the key to Villa Katherine?

You will be able to find the “KATE” key on a nearby soldier. Take down enemy bots in the villa area and around Midnight Sapphire and loot their bodies looking for the Villa Katherine Key.

It took me a few minutes, and the enemy bot I killed was a little to the south of the villa, but assuming there are bots nearby it is likely one will have the key. If there are no bots, they were probably all killed recently: I suggest heading out and returning at a later time once they have respawned.

Intel location in Villa Katherine

Once you’ve got the key, head to the villa. Enter from the west, using the key to open the front door. Move into the main room then turn left, and in the corner next to a door will be a table with a lamp and the intel folder titled “Military Intel.” Pick it up, then head on back to camp and hand it in to complete the task.

Completing the Know Your Enemy mission will reward you with two Pantsir vests, two 6B47 helmets, experience, and vendor reputation.

