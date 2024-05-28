Gray Zone Warfare Wanted Man quest guide – How to get intel about the prisoner

Gray Zone Warfare quests don’t always lead you precisely to the next destination. One such job is the Wanted Man quest, which challenges you to get intel about a prisoner.

The task is given to you by no other than Gunny, a friendly Gray Zone Warfare vendor, to which you will have to report back once finished. He asks you to find intel about the prisoner, but with the vast map of Lamang Islands, it can be difficult to locate on your own.

Where to find intel about the prisoner in Wanted Man quest in Gray Zone Warfare

To locate the intel, travel to Fort Narth in the southwestern part of the Gray Zone Warfare map. Once there, enter the Headquarters building, located directly in the center of the village. You can’t miss it.

Visit Fort Narth this time around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite the building’s size, finding intel is a piece of cake. Once you enter the Headquarters, turn right on the first floor and find a room named “Office 1-3” on your right side. Enter it and do a hard turn right once again. Interrogation Orders will be directly on the desk.

They’re right there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you pick up the item, it’s time to return to Gunny and hand over the intel. The NPC rewards you with some sweet loot for completing his task. These include RPC Rig, $8,300, 2,000 experience points, and 200 reputation points.

After handing in the quest, Gunny will ask one more favor from you. The mission is (un)surprisingly called Wanted Man II. This time, you have to retrieve the interrogation transcript, which is in Fort Narth. The files are in one of the three barracks northwest of the Headquarters.

