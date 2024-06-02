How to complete Shooting Gallery in Gray Zone Warfare

Handshake’s next task in Gray Zone Warfare is “target practice,” as he says. There really isn’t much to the Shooting Gallery mission: Get in, tap heads, then get out.

But where exactly does this mission take place? Handshake gives you a little hint, but we’ve got the exact location on lockdown. Here’s how to complete the Shooting Gallery mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Completing the Shooting Gallery task in Gray Zone Warfare, a guide

To complete Shooting Gallery in Gray Zone Warfare, you must defeat 20 enemy soldiers in the Hunter’s Paradise zone in the north of Lamang at coordinates 160, 168. Like the Rebel Scum mission, it’s a simple task but you’ll likely run into some roadblocks when you get there.

As this is a high-traffic zone, you may encounter player units—both friendly and hostile. As such, it’s possible all of the enemy bots have been killed. If this is the case, you’ll need to wait a few minutes for them to respawn, then get in and wipe them all out quickly. Squad up with a few friends to make this part of the mission a lot quicker.

If enemy players are nearby, expect a little PvP combat instead. I tend to complete all my missions on Joint Operations anyway, but if in the field against opposing players, you’ll be contesting for the bots. Fortunately, if you record a couple of kills before dying, they’ll be added to your tally so you can always return and finish the mission when things in Hunter’s Paradise calm down.

Completing the Shooting Gallery mission gets you an M4A1 rifle, $3,900 cash, experience, and vendor reputation.

