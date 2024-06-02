Soldiers with weapons patrol an area in Gray Zone Warfare
Image via MADFINGER Games
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

How to complete Shooting Gallery in Gray Zone Warfare

Knock 'em dead.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Jun 2, 2024 03:08 am

Handshake’s next task in Gray Zone Warfare is “target practice,” as he says. There really isn’t much to the Shooting Gallery mission: Get in, tap heads, then get out.

Recommended Videos

But where exactly does this mission take place? Handshake gives you a little hint, but we’ve got the exact location on lockdown. Here’s how to complete the Shooting Gallery mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Completing the Shooting Gallery task in Gray Zone Warfare, a guide

To complete Shooting Gallery in Gray Zone Warfare, you must defeat 20 enemy soldiers in the Hunter’s Paradise zone in the north of Lamang at coordinates 160, 168. Like the Rebel Scum mission, it’s a simple task but you’ll likely run into some roadblocks when you get there.

As this is a high-traffic zone, you may encounter player units—both friendly and hostile. As such, it’s possible all of the enemy bots have been killed. If this is the case, you’ll need to wait a few minutes for them to respawn, then get in and wipe them all out quickly. Squad up with a few friends to make this part of the mission a lot quicker.

If enemy players are nearby, expect a little PvP combat instead. I tend to complete all my missions on Joint Operations anyway, but if in the field against opposing players, you’ll be contesting for the bots. Fortunately, if you record a couple of kills before dying, they’ll be added to your tally so you can always return and finish the mission when things in Hunter’s Paradise calm down.

Completing the Shooting Gallery mission gets you an M4A1 rifle, $3,900 cash, experience, and vendor reputation.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to complete Rebel Scum in Gray Zone Warfare
Players riding on a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare.
Players riding on a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare.
Players riding on a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
How to complete Rebel Scum in Gray Zone Warfare
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Test Results quest guide: How to find testing kit
Gray Zone Warfare player holding a gun
Gray Zone Warfare player holding a gun
Gray Zone Warfare player holding a gun
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Test Results quest guide: How to find testing kit
Nikhil Bahuguna and others Nikhil Bahuguna and others Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Who’s In Charge quest guide – How to locate intel folder at Fort Narith
How to complete the Congressman in Gray Zone Warfare
How to complete the Congressman in Gray Zone Warfare
How to complete the Congressman in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Who’s In Charge quest guide – How to locate intel folder at Fort Narith
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to complete Rebel Scum in Gray Zone Warfare
Players riding on a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
How to complete Rebel Scum in Gray Zone Warfare
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Test Results quest guide: How to find testing kit
Gray Zone Warfare player holding a gun
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Test Results quest guide: How to find testing kit
Nikhil Bahuguna and others Nikhil Bahuguna and others Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Who’s In Charge quest guide – How to locate intel folder at Fort Narith
How to complete the Congressman in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Who’s In Charge quest guide – How to locate intel folder at Fort Narith
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others May 30, 2024
Author
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com