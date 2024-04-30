Gray Zone Warfare: How to play PvE in GZW

Extraction shooters are all the rage lately, but sometimes, you just want to kick back and shoot some bots without worrying about sweaty enemy players ruining your fun and depleting your stash.

Gray Zone Warfare is the latest entrant into gaming’s hottest genre, and it offers a PvE mode right from day one. This means you can play the game and fight against only AI enemies without having to worry about being trolled or shot at by a hacker.

Here’s how to play PvE mode in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to play PvE in Gray Zone Warfare

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play against only PvE enemies in Gray Zone Warfare, select the Joint Operations option from the main menu, and then select Deploy. This will deploy you into an instance of Lamang Island where other players cannot damage you and you cannot damage them.

This turns the game into a PvE experience where you can only fight against AI enemies found within the points of interest on the map, making it a less stressful experience and one to play for more fun than perhaps PvP would offer.

Deploying into the regular Warfare option is PvEvP, meaning every other player you encounter can kill you, but you can also kill them and take their loot. This is the classic extraction shooter experience that players have come to know and enjoy, thanks to the constant heightened sense of tension.

But thankfully for prospective players, fans of a good old PvE experience can have some fun just as easily in GZW. And the option to hop right back into PvPvE is there all the time, giving players the freedom of choice of how they want to enjoy their money spent on the game.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The image above illustrates the option you want to choose, so make sure that Gray Zone Joint Operations is selected before you click Deploy. This will deploy you into your faction’s Forward Operating Base, and you can then explore Lamang Island without having to worry about being trolled by players, only the AI.

