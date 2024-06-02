Players riding on a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare.
How to complete Rebel Scum in Gray Zone Warfare

No, you aren't hunting for the Death Star plans.
I think Gray Zone Warfare vendor Handshake might be a bit of a Star Wars fan given the title of this task, Rebel Scum. The mission is simple: Handshake wants the rebels dead, and he needs you to do it.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Rebel Scum task in Gray Zone Warfare.

Completing the Rebel Scum task in Gray Zone Warfare, a guide

A map of Lamang in Gray Zone Warfare with multiple pins marking the location of an objective.
Back into the bunker. Image by Dot Esports
A map of Lamang in Gray Zone Warfare with multiple pins marking the location of an objective.
Back into the bunker. Image by Dot Esports
A map of Lamang in Gray Zone Warfare with multiple pins marking the location of an objective.
Back into the bunker. Image by Dot Esports

To complete the Rebel Scum mission in Gray Zone Warfare, you must defeat 20 enemies inside the YBL-1 bunker found at coordinates 143, 122. Proceed into the bunker itself and eliminate all enemy bots. Killing other players will not count for this task, it’s purely the enemy bots you’ll need to hunt.

Keep in mind the YBL-1 bunker is a high-traffic zone and encountering other players is highly likely. Be sure to bring a squadmate or two and plenty of ammo for this task. Land at Lima One or Two and proceed to the bunker. If you’ve completed the Final Liberation task you’ll know about the secret back entrance that may make your life a whole lot easier.

If you enter the bunker and find it empty, you may need to head out and wait a little: It’s likely other players have completed other missions recently and cleared out the area of all enemies. You also don’t need to complete this task in one go; kill all enemies and if you haven’t killed enough, head out and come back later to finish off the count.

Completing the Rebel Scum task will reward you with an M4A1 rifle, $3,900 cash, experience, and vendor reputation.

