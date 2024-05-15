Gray Zone Warfare Final Liberation quest guide – How to find and defeat the boss

The Turncoat is the second vendor you’ll unlock in Gray Zone Warfare, and he definitely means business. Forget all the easy scouting missions you’ve done previously; he’s stepping it up a notch with his first quest, Final Liberation.

He’s tasking you to find and eliminate the charismatic and battle-hardened leader of the Lamang Liberation Army, Lani Sayayong—but getting to him won’t be a cakewalk.

Here’s how to complete the Final Liberation task in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to complete Final Liberation in Gray Zone Warfare

Head to the southwest part of Lamang for this mission. Image by Dot Esports

To complete the Final Liberation task in Gray Zone Warfare, you must head back into the YBL-1 bunker a.k.a. “The Hole” and find and kill Lani Sayayong, the leader of the LLA. You will need to be armed heavily for this mission: Bring plenty of medical supplies and ammunition as the YBL-1 bunker is no joke.

Land at Lima One and head toward the bunker. While you can assault the bunker head-on and descend via the main entrance, you should use the secret entrance you discovered in the earlier missions. There is a pathway to the left of the wooden structure just after you land at Lima One.

The secret entrance is marked by this fenced-off tunnel. Screenshot by Dot Esports Once you fall down this stairwell, there’s no going back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the path to the wire fence where it splits into two. The left path heads to the main gate, while the right path leads to the foxhole secret passage. Take the right path until you come across the hole in the ground surrounded by fences. Dropping into the bunker here puts you on floor -1 already. Once you have dropped down, turn left and push forward until you find a destroyed staircase that leads to sub-level two.

Be sure you are prepared before jumping down this stairwell, as once you fall in, you’re committed and cannot go back to the surface via the secret entrance. Drop down the stairs, then turn left at the door and the boss should be waiting for you directly ahead behind some shelves. He is wearing a blue bandanna and a pair of sunglasses and is wielding a black suppressed AKMSN rifle.

Enemy down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take down the boss and the GZW mission is complete, but getting out will be tricky. You’ll need to head up through the bunker back to the main entrance, which means fighting through a platoon of LLA soldiers. Take time eliminating each bot and watch for other players as the YBL-1 bunker is a high-traffic zone.

Once you make it out alive, book it to the Lima landing zones and head back to base. Once you arrive, head to the Turncoat vendor who will reward you with four F-1 grenades, $5,900 in cash, experience, and some GZW reputation.

