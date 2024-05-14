Gray Zone Warfare: Night Ocean quest guide – How to find and defeat the boss

This next Artisan task in Gray Zone Warfare is Night Ocean, and this time, the vendor wants you to get your hands dirty. She’s had more than enough of Malo Luangrath a.k.a. the Butcher, and she wants you to take him down.

Recommended Videos

The Butcher has been terrorizing Lamang and is holed up pretty tight in a makeshift hideout on the outskirts of the map. This task won’t be easy, so be sure you’re fully equipped before fronting up to the Butcher and his goons.

Here’s how to complete Night Ocean in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to complete Night Ocean in Gray Zone Warfare, a guide

You can find the Butcher just north of the Blue Lagoon point of interest. Image by Dot Esports

The Night Ocean task has a single objective: Eliminate Malo Luangrath, the Butcher. To find him, head to the Makeshift Hideout just north of Blue Lagoon at coordinates 203, 116.

The hideout is a mismatch of shanty-like buildings surrounded by a small fence and is swarming with enemies, so I suggest you bring plenty of ammo and bandages in case you take a bullet or two along the way. Drop in at Kilo One as it’s closer to the hideout; otherwise, you’ll need to travel from Kilo Two through the lagoon to get there.

There are a couple of strategies available here. You can attack the hideout directly, sneaking in and finding a suitable building to fire at enemies from, or you can try and lure the boss out of the cobbled-together hideout and into the treeline just outside the fence line. Either way, you’ll need to take out a few henchmen to get him to spawn—in my experience, he wouldn’t show up until reinforcements were necessary.

After taking out a few enemies, you can look for an enemy with a gold chain and white headphones—that’s the Butcher. A few well-placed shots to the head will end his reign. Simply return to base after killing him to complete the mission.

Finishing Night Ocean will reward you with two AKMN rifles, 1,000 experience, and bonus vendor reputation with the Artisan for your troubles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more