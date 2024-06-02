The Gray Zone Warfare mission Incognito requires you to find the house of a mysterious individual for Gunny. The house is close to Tiger Bay Central, the town’s shopping center.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know to complete the Incognito quest in GZW.

Completing the Incognito quest in Gray Zone Warfare, a guide

Beware of the gunshots around the area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Incognito task in GZW has two parts:

Find the house of the mysterious individual.

of the mysterious individual. Locate and retrieve the intel about the tourist.

Where is the mysterious individual’s house?

You can find the mysterious individual’s house at map coordinates (197,128). The location is slightly west of Tiger Bay Central, which is a grey-colored extended building at the center of the town. You should call transport to quickly travel to the landing zone Juliet 2 because it’s the closest LZ to the house.

Additionally, ensure you bring enough meds and ammo for this task as well, as you may need to dispatch many NPC opposing forces while making your way to the house.

Where is the intel in the mysterious individual’s house?

The second door leads straight to the intel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the intel, head to the bedroom and grab the Mercenary’s Diary from the open bedside drawer. The journal has all the details of the mercenary’s activities while pretending to be a tourist. Make sure to store the diary in your Safelock to avoid repeating the entire process if you die fighting the enemy forces.

Head back to the Base Camp to hand over the diary to Gunny and complete the Incognito task in GZW. You earn one RPC, 6,500 USD, 2000 experience points, and 200 reputation points for completing this mission.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more