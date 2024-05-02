Gray Zone Warfare Tools of the Trade quest guide: How to find tools in GZW

It’s time for the Artisan to make her appearance in Gray Zone Warfare. After you unlock this vendor, she’ll have a quest for you, and you need to track down her tools somewhere in the nearby town.

The tools are in a hidden location close to the construction site. You can expect heavy enemy resistance protecting this area as the construction site and lumberyards typically have a good number of NPCs wandering around. If you’re careful, you can avoid them while playing Gray Zone Warfare and quickly complete Tools of the Trade.

Where to find tools for Tools of the Trade in Gray Zone Warfare

You can find the tools near the construction site, inside a one-story home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to find the Artisan’s tools in a small house beside the construction site. I was doing this mission for Crimson Shield International, one of the three factions in GZW, which means if you’re in a different faction, the location you need to find them will be different. But the house you need to track down should be next to the construction site. As long as you can find this important location in your city, the Artisan’s tools will be close.

The building you’re looking for should have an umbrella outside it. The color does change depending on what city you’re in for GZW, so this shouldn’t matter too much. After you find the building, it’s a quick matter of making your way into it and finding the tools. You might have passed this location when completing Covert Research or First Hit.

The tools are inside the building, in the back area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should be able to find the tools in the back of the house. For me, they were on a nightstand with a lamp nearby. You need to make sure you have at least a two-by-two slot in your inventory to carry the item. It’s a perfect fit for your SafeLock inventory space in GZW, which means if you die, you can still bring the tools back to Base Camp.

The final thing you have to do is submit the Artisan’s tools to the Artisan back at their vendor. It’s the first mission you can complete for them in GZW, and you can expect to do more work with them moving forward.

