Gray Zone Warfare: Warm Welcome quest guide – Where to find the gang leader

The Turncoat needs this gang leader eliminated.
Published: May 7, 2024 01:41 am

There’s more to Gray Zone Warfare than just hunting and killing, but sometimes, your vendors set you a simple kill task. This is the case for the Turncoat mission Warm Welcome, which sees you intervene after a “rabble” breaks out in a coastal town.

The Turncoat tells you a gang has taken over the small village, inspired by its leader who has grown to become a thorn in your side. This mission is simple: Track down the gang leader and kill him. Here’s how to complete the Warm Welcome mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Where to find the Warm Welcome gang leader in Gray Zone Warfare

A map of Lamang in Gray Zone Warfare with a marker indicating the location of a mission.
Head to Ban Pa. Image by Dot Esports

To complete the Warm Welcome mission in GZW, you’ll need to head to Ban Pa on the east of the mainland (approximately 13, 20). Completing previous missions should unlock the India One and India Two landing zones, getting you close enough to walk into the village.

Once you’ve accepted the task from the Turncoat and arrived in Ban Pa, you’ll come across plenty of enemies, so I suggest bringing extra ammunition. As long as you remain aware of your surroundings, you won’t need to go over the top with supplies here—just the extra ammo will suffice.

Enter the Ban Pa village by the shoreline and eliminate all hostiles. The gang leader will be among them, and you’ll know you’ve achieved your mission when you receive the “Task Completed” notification after eliminating the right enemy. You’re better off taking out every gang member just to be sure.

I ran this task twice; on my own, I found the gang leader near the Elder’s House, but with a squadmate doing the same mission later, he was by the Stilt Houses, so it appears he can spawn anywhere in Ban Pa. If the gang leader was recently killed and doesn’t appear, you might need to wait a short while until he respawns, but it won’t be long before he’s back.

Once the gang leader is dead, all you’ll have to do is head back to base, and the mission will be complete. You’ll be rewarded with three F-1 grenades, the SKS, experience, and reputation with the Turncoat vendor.

