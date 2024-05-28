A team of soldiers gear up as a helicopter flies away past a hill in Lamang in Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare Wanted Man II quest guide: How to find the interrogation transcript

Back to Fort Narith.
Tyler Esguerra
  and 
Zack Palm
|
Published: May 28, 2024 04:39 pm

As you continue your exploration across the world of Gray Zone Warfare, there are plenty of difficult quests you’ll need to complete as you level your character up and gain better gear, including the second part of the Wanted Man quest line.

This vendor mission saga involves an investigation and hunt for a specific prisoner in the country, with Gunny searching for more information on the target. As a result, you’re tasked with returning to Fort Narith, where you’ll have to find and return an interrogation transcript within the base’s barracks.

Here is how to complete the Wanted Man II quest in GZW.

How to complete Wanted Man II quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Fort Narith Barracks location in GZW
Move fast or fight hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To finish the Wanted Man II quest in GZW, head over to Fort Narith in the southwest portion of the map. You’ll have to head all the way up through the base, past all of the other buildings, to reach the Barracks in the northernmost part of the fort.

The Barracks at Fort Narith in GZW
Might not be an X, but it still marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a dirt road you can use from the main road that is close to the barracks, but bring a good amount of firepower because Fort Narith has plenty of heavily armed AI combatants. Once you’ve made your way up to the Barracks, the target building has a large A next to its doors and should be hard to miss.

Interrogation Transcript location at Fort Narith in GZW
Knowledge is one door away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you enter, walk down the hall until you see a room with the sign A102. You should see a small table just right of the door, with a small candle and the interrogation transcript you’re seeking. Make sure to place the transcript into your SafeLock box before heading out to exfil.

You should be able to report back to Gunny and receive an M4A1 assault rifle, $8,300, 2,000 experience points, and 200 reputation points with the vendor.

Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Skycrawlers quest guide: How to find proof of drug trade at Pha Lang Airfield
How to complete Timber in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Skycrawlers quest guide: How to find proof of drug trade at Pha Lang Airfield
Tyler Esguerra and others Tyler Esguerra and others May 28, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Lamang Connection quest guide: How to retrieve the evidence
Ban Pa in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Lamang Connection quest guide: How to retrieve the evidence
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 28, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Wanted Man quest guide – How to get intel about the prisoner
How to complete Shortcut in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Wanted Man quest guide – How to get intel about the prisoner
Mateusz Miter and others Mateusz Miter and others May 28, 2024
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.
Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.