Gray Zone Warfare Left Behind II/Last Farewell II quest guide: How to find the body

More bodies to find.
Scott Robertson
Published: May 30, 2024 04:07 pm

There are quite a few tasks in Gray Zone Warfare that require you to seek out a body, and since the first set of these tasks did so, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Left Behind II and Last Farewell II ask the same.

But unlike the initial set of both tasks, which required you to choose one to complete, you’re able to complete and turn in both Left Behind II and Last Farewell II, while only making one trip. This task is aided by a pretty clear marker next to the body you’re looking for, but you should still have an idea of where to go after you load up Gray Zone Warfare.

Body location for Left Behind II and Last Farewell II in Gray Zone Warfare

Before departing, either pick up a tracker from your messages screen or purchase one from either Gunny or Handshake.

Body and map location for Left Behind II and Last Farewell II in Gray Zone Warfare.
I warned him about stray golf balls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The body is located in the golf course section of the Midnight Sapphire hotel area, in the northern area of the map, at map coordinates (168, 168). The body is located in the upper right of the map coordinate square.

To reach this area, your safest path starts at the Foxtrot 1 landing zone, which is nestled between Hunter’s Paradise and the Midnight Sapphire. Once at the LZ, head east until you reach the golf course. There will be a brick wall in your path, but it can be climbed or even jumped over completely.

On the course itself, the body is next to a red golf flag, which is just south of a small outdoor golf course maintenance area with two buildings. During my run, there was just a single enemy soldier there with a shotgun, but your experience might be different. Interact with the body to place the tracker, then you can easily go back out the way you came to get to the Foxtrot 1 LZ.

Once you’re back at base, turn both Left Behind II and Last Farewell II in to Handshake and Gunny.

