Gray Zone Warfare: Left Behind quest guide – How to mark the body

Left Behind is one of several tasks in Gray Zone Warfare that’s actually a choice between two tasks. There are many of these types of tasks in MADFINGER Games’ extraction shooter, giving the player a choice in rewards and which vendor they want to have a better reputation with.

Players have the choice between completing Last Farewell for Gunny or completing Left Behind for Handshake. But unlike other sets of tasks in GZW, there’s actually one thing you have to do differently depending on which task you want to complete.

Where to find the body for Left Behind in Gray Zone Warfare

Follow the blood. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Left Behind, you will need to purchase a tracker from Gunny and locate a body that’s on a farm nearby your faction’s starting town. But depending on which task you want to complete, there’s two different actions you’ll have to do once you find the body.

To complete Left Behind for Handshake, locate the body but don’t place the tracker on it. Instead, return the unused tracker to Handshake back at base.

To complete Last Farewell, locate the body and place the tracker on it, and then return to base and turn in the quest to Gunny.

The body’s location for Left Behind is exactly the same body location as Last Farewell, since it’s the same body. The body’s location is at a farm on the outer edge of the faction-specific town near your faction’s base.

Should I complete Left Behind or Last Farewell in Gray Zone Warfare?

Even though Gunny and Handshake are at odds with each other via these tasks, you don’t have to worry about upsetting one of them by completing the task for the other. You’ll still have access to all that vendor’s future tasks even if you complete this one for the other.

If you complete Left Behind for Handshake, you’ll receive two VIP chest plates, $3,400 cash, 400 XP, and reputation with Handshake. If you complete Last Farewell for Gunny, you’ll receive an M4A1 rifle, $3,400 cash, 400 XP, and reputation with Gunny.

From a strictly value perspective, one M4A1 costs more than two VIP chest plates. But you need to reach a higher rank with Handshake to even buy VIP armor, while you can buy an M4A1 from Gunny right away.

