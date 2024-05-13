Gray Zone Warfare: Out of the Blue quest guide – How to get intel at Blue Lagoon

Gunny contacts you about helping him with a resort south of Tiger Bay in Gray Zone Warfare. A hostile group has started working out of the location, and in the Out of the Blue quest, Gunny wants you to investigate them.

Recommended Videos

Like other locations in Gray Zone Warfare, this area has plenty of hostiles wandering around. The intel you need to find is at a specific location, and tracking it down can be tricky while you try to avoid enemy fire. Thankfully, we’ll help narrow down your search so you can find the intel at Blue Lagoon.

Where to find intel at Blue Lagoon for Out of the Blue in Gray Zone Warfare

Make your way to the south area of Blue Lagoon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must make your way to the Blue Lagoon location on the southeast section of the map. How you get to this location may vary based on your faction. For my faction, I had to trek down from Ban Pa, run around Tiger Bay, and head directly south. This mission can take some time if you haven’t unlocked several landing zones (LZs) in Gray Zone Warfare.

When you arrive at Blue Lagoon, it’s a guarded location, but you should have little trouble. The NPCs here don’t have the strongest weapons, and their armor is fairly weak. For anyone working on much more difficult missions like Living in Burrows or Deepest, Darkest Fantasies, the Out of the Blue quest should be much easier to manage.

A shack called the Makeshift Hideout will have the intel inside it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you get here, go to the southern section of Blue Lagoon. The primary location you want to reach is called the Makeshift Hideout. Get to the back and look for a shack with a few tables and umbrellas outside of it. When you get inside the hideout, go to the back of the area, and you should find a folder on the table. This is the intel you need to grab from Blue Lagoon, and then you can complete the mission. You should have unlocked a handful of new LZs on your way to Blue Lagoon.

A folder inside the shack will have the intel you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Place the folder you find into your character’s SafeLock box to ensure you don’t lose it, even if you perish on your way back to Base Camp. When you return to Base Camp, speak with Gunny at their vendor and hand in the intel to complete the quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more