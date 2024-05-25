Gray Zone Warfare State of Weapon Shipment quest guide: How to find firearm and ammunition supplies

Banshee is one of the more useful traders in Gray Zone Warfare, but sometimes, he’ll need some help checking on his deals, like one that went south in the State of Weapon Shipment quest.

Recommended Videos

Like the Small Favors quest from Turncoat, this relatively simple quest is a bit deceiving since you’ll need to break into Fort Narith, which is a well-defended location on the map that features plenty of dangerous NPCs and other players to worry about as well. You have to get a bit creative when infiltrating the base—or just be faster than everyone else.

This is how to complete the State of Weapon Shipment quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to complete the State of Weapon Shipment quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Take a peek. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To finish the State of Weapon Shipment quest in Gray Zone Warfare, fly from your respective base to the Lima Two landing zone, which is just south of Fort Narith. You won’t need to approach the main buildings in the fort, but instead, you’ll need to run to the player location just northwest of the main headquarters.

A quick pitstop for some big rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should spot a large bunker with a truck out front, along with a couple of enemies that you’ll need to take out before moving forward. In front of the bunker, there should be a stack of boxes on the right, where a clipboard that you can interact with will be waiting.

Simple and easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve interacted with the manifest, it will complete your task without any extra steps required. You will receive one M700 sniper rifle, 2000 experience points, and 200 reputation points with Banshee as a reward for your efforts.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more