How to complete EOD in Gray Zone Warfare
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare State of Weapon Shipment quest guide: How to find firearm and ammunition supplies

Only asking for a quick look.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: May 25, 2024 03:55 pm

Banshee is one of the more useful traders in Gray Zone Warfare, but sometimes, he’ll need some help checking on his deals, like one that went south in the State of Weapon Shipment quest.

Recommended Videos

Like the Small Favors quest from Turncoat, this relatively simple quest is a bit deceiving since you’ll need to break into Fort Narith, which is a well-defended location on the map that features plenty of dangerous NPCs and other players to worry about as well. You have to get a bit creative when infiltrating the base—or just be faster than everyone else.

This is how to complete the State of Weapon Shipment quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to complete the State of Weapon Shipment quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Fort Narith in Gray Zone Warfare
Take a peek. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To finish the State of Weapon Shipment quest in Gray Zone Warfare, fly from your respective base to the Lima Two landing zone, which is just south of Fort Narith. You won’t need to approach the main buildings in the fort, but instead, you’ll need to run to the player location just northwest of the main headquarters.

The Shooting Range in GZW
A quick pitstop for some big rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should spot a large bunker with a truck out front, along with a couple of enemies that you’ll need to take out before moving forward. In front of the bunker, there should be a stack of boxes on the right, where a clipboard that you can interact with will be waiting.

The manifest in GZW
Simple and easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve interacted with the manifest, it will complete your task without any extra steps required. You will receive one M700 sniper rifle, 2000 experience points, and 200 reputation points with Banshee as a reward for your efforts.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare devs say they are ‘reining in aimbot AI,’ but it’s supposed to be challenging
Soldiers with weapons patrol an area in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare devs say they are ‘reining in aimbot AI,’ but it’s supposed to be challenging
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 24, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Skycrawlers 2 quest guide: How to find the logbook
How to complete Skycrawler's 2 In Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Skycrawlers 2 quest guide: How to find the logbook
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 24, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Patch 1 notes: Crash fixes, AI changes, and more
Gray Zone Warfare players walking
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Patch 1 notes: Crash fixes, AI changes, and more
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare devs say they are ‘reining in aimbot AI,’ but it’s supposed to be challenging
Soldiers with weapons patrol an area in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare devs say they are ‘reining in aimbot AI,’ but it’s supposed to be challenging
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 24, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Skycrawlers 2 quest guide: How to find the logbook
How to complete Skycrawler's 2 In Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Skycrawlers 2 quest guide: How to find the logbook
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 24, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Patch 1 notes: Crash fixes, AI changes, and more
Gray Zone Warfare players walking
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Patch 1 notes: Crash fixes, AI changes, and more
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 24, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.