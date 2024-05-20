Gray Zone Warfare The More the Merrier quest guide – Where to find the intel

Gray Zone Warfare has plenty of vendor tasks for you to complete as you uncover the mystery of Lamang. One such task, The More the Merrier, involves securing necessary intel so Handshake can plan your next move.

You’ve hacked the cameras in a previous mission, but now you’ll need to find out when enemy resistance is at its weakest. Handshake tasks you with finding “secret intel” on the movements of the enemy soldiers. Grabbing this intel is vital, but where do you begin to look? Here’s how to find the secret intel and complete The More the Merrier.

Where is the location of the intel for The More the Merrier task in Gray Zone Warfare?

The Barracks are well guarded, so bring plenty of ammo and meds. Image by Dot Esports

You can find the secret intel for Handshake in the Barracks just north of Fort Narith at coordinates 141, 131 in Gray Zone Warfare. The building you’re after is in the northwest corner of the facility and on the right if you approach from the Delta Three landing zone. I recommend playing on Joint Operations or the PvE-only mode for this one as Fort Narith is a high-traffic area for other players keen on some PvP.

I suggest you enter the Barracks from the north or the west, as you’ll encounter fewer enemies compared to trying the main entry. Nevertheless, prepare for a fight in any case as the base’s facilities are jam-packed with enemy troops. The barracks building has two entrances—we’re wanting to open the west door as otherwise you’ll need to walk through the whole barracks to get to the bunk you’re after.

Once inside, find the room labeled A 106. Inside on the left-bottom bunk bed will be the secret intel documents titled “Military Patrol Schedule.” Grab this and the first part of the mission is complete. Step two: Make it out alive.

Head back to Delta Three’s landing zone. Take your time as picking up the intel spawns several enemies around the Barracks on your way out. Hold off from enemy fire at the landing zone until the chopper arrives, then head home to complete this Gray Zone Warfare mission. Getting the intel back to Handshake rewards you with an M2 Vest, $6,500 cash, experience, and that all-important vendor reputation.

