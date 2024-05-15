Gray Zone Warfare Girls Just Wanna Have Fun quest guide: How to find out what happened to Ying Vilaysack

Lab Rat is tasked with finding another missing person in Gray Zone Warfare. The person is named Ying Vilaysack, and they went missing close to one of the villas over by Midnight Sapphire on the day of the Event.

Because they were there so close when the chaos broke out, it’s up to you to figure out what happened. Lab Rat only has a few details about where they could be; other than that, they like to party. Although she only gives you a few details in Gray Zone Warfare, you can track Ying’s location with some investigation work.

Where to find Ying Vilaysack for Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in Gray Zone Warfare

Head to the southern house in the Whitewaters VIllas area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find out what happened to Ying Vilaysack by visiting the Whitewater Villas in Midnight Sapphire, the large resort area in the northern area of Gray Zone Warfare. The Midnight Paradise Hotel is a heavily guarded location, and the house you need to find is to the south of it. You may already know how many guards are here, having completed Priceless Possessions or Crime Doesn’t Pay quests.

I recommend taking the Hotel 1 landing zone (LZ) to reach this area as a fast route to reach your goal. Rather than go directly into the villas, when you land at Hotel 1, go south and sweep through the forest. Go all the way down, close to the edge of the houses, and then proceed west. This approach makes it much easier for you to avoid NPCs that are regularly patrolling the town, which can vary from lightly to heavily armed.

You can find Ying’s body on the bed in the back room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get there, proceed inside the house on the border of the Whitewater Villas, and you should be able to enter this area by finding the backdoor. Thankfully, it shouldn’t be locked. Once inside the building, go down to the hallway on the left and head inside the final door. You should find Ying Vilaysack on the bed, deceased.

The last thing you must do is return to Base Camp and report your findings to Lab Rat. This concludes the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun quest in Gray Zone Warfare, and you can chalk it up as another finished task.

