Gray Zone Warfare The Shadow Over Ban Pa II quest guide – How to find cult intel in GZW

Handshake needs you to go out and investigate more activity happening in Ban Pa in Gray Zone Warfare. There have been additional reports on what’s happened at Ban Pa, and Handshake’s boss wants you to learn more about it.

You must return to Ban Pa to pick up additional intel about the cult operating out of the location. The exact details you need to grab are not clarified when you grab the mission, which can make tracking down that intel difficult in Gray Zone Warfare. Once you know where to look, the next step is getting out Ban Pa and bringing it back to base.

Where to find cult intel for Shadow Over Ban Pa II in Gray Zone Warfare

Head to the center of Ban Pa to find the Elder’s House. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the cult intel by visiting the Elder’s House at Ban Pa in GZW. The Elder’s House is a point of interest in Ban Pa, and it’s right in the middle of town. You need to go out of your way to find this location and likely fight through a good amount of NPCs to reach it.

The Elder’s House is at the center of Ban Pa, with several banners on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at Ban Pa, I recommend bringing a silencer and a scope on your weapon. These tools should give you an advantage over the NPCs you can expect to find throughout the area, allowing you to ambush them before they know you’re close to them. If they realize you’re close, expect them to gather up and attempt to flank you as you make your way through the village.

In addition, you always want to be on the lookout for enemy players in GZW. They’re just as dangerous as the NPCs, especially if they’re trying to complete Mounds of Madness or the first Shadow Over Ban Pa.

Look for the weird book on the nightstand, on the second floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the Elder Village at the center of Ban Pa, it should have several banners and small ornaments hanging on the outside. Look for the front of the building and make your way up the stairs. There should be a second floor to the building. When you reach this area, head to the back of the room, and on the right should be a nightstand where you can find a weird book. Pick it up, and that’s the item you need to bring back to Handshake.

Getting out of Ban Pa should be easier than getting into the village. A handful of NPCs might be waiting for you, or even players trying to ambush you. Before heading out, place the weird book in your SafeLock inventory slot so even if you die, you can respawn back at camp to turn it in, completing the mission in GZW.

