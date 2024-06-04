Gray Zone Warfare At the Mounds of Madness 2 quest guide – How to find intel at Ban Pa

The Artisan has a request for you that requires you to make your way to Ban Pa in Gray Zone Warfare. She’s interested in you grabbing some intel from the local group that has overtaken the small village and finding out what’s been happening there.

This quest for the Artisan is one that you do need to go out of your way for, as the alternative objective is Shadow over Ban Pa II, where you have to give the intel to another vendor. You can provide the intel you find to The Artisan, making it easier to get in her good graces as you progress through Gray Zone Warfare.

Where to find intel at Ban Pa for Mounds of Madness 2 in Gray Zone Warfare

Head to the center of Ban Pa to find the Elder’s House. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As in previous quests for Ban Pa, make your way to one of the landing zones outside of the city. Your primary goal is to go inside the Elder’s House in the middle of the village, which contains the intel you need to find for the Artisan. I recommend landing at India 1, then making your way down from the north. This entrance to Ban Pa typically has more room for you to move around, making it easier to avoid NPCs. You might have experience with this, having completed the Shadow Over Ban Pa quest.

Now, the NPCs here are not the best. They don’t have the strongest weapons or the thickest armor protecting them. But they do have a good amount of cover. They have bushes, trees, and buildings in their way, making it difficult to pick them off from afar. You might have to alert them a few times to get them moving toward you, but after that, it should be relatively simple to pick them off using a weapon equipped with a silencer and a scope.

Look for the weird book on the nightstand on the second floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve entered the Elder’s House, make your way to the top floor and proceed to the back of the room. Look for a nightstand with several candles surrounding it, and there should be a book you can pick up. Make sure to place it inside your SafeLock container to protect it if your character dies on the way back to Base Camp.

Now, the final thing for you to do is return to Base Camp. You want to hand off the book to the Artisan’s vendor, who provides you with an AKMN rifle, 1,000 XP, and 150 reputation with them as a reward in Gray Zone Warfare.

