Gray Zone Warfare Family Heirloom quest guide – How to find the key and briefcase

You may not even need the key for this mission.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: May 20, 2024 11:44 pm

Gray Zone Warfare vendor Turncoat has a private task he’d like you to complete. The mission Family Heirloom sees you traverse the deadly Nakasa Village in search of an item close to Turncoat’s heart he stashed in a briefcase.

Recommended Videos

In his hurry to escape, he left the briefcase behind, and he’d like you to retrieve it from him. This is hardly the most difficult mission you’ll face in Gray Zone Warfare, but knowing where to go is necessary.

Here’s how to complete Family Heirloom in Gray Zone Warfare.

Where to find Turncoat’s valuable briefcase for Family Heirloom in Gray Zone Warfare

A map of Lamang in Gray Zone Warfare with a mission objective marked.
Head north from Fort Narith to find the village. Image by Dot Esports
To complete Family Heirloom in Gray Zone Warfare, head to the two-story house just north of Nakasa Village at coordinates 140, 135. On the second floor in a small bedroom will be a briefcase under a bed—grab it, then head back to base.

Land at Delta Two if you’ve got it unlocked, then head south. It’s a bit of a trek but largely free of hostiles until you get to the village, so enjoy the forest walk in the meantime. Once you get to the village I suggest wrapping around directly north of the house to avoid walking down the road or through the village.

The AI seems to know what’s up: They’ll be standing guard around the house, so take your time and clear the area before entering. If you’ve followed my instructions you’ll approach from the back of the house. This is where you’ll need to enter.

For me, the door was unlocked; otherwise, you find Turncoat’s House Key on a small bench just outside the back door. Use the key to open the door, then head upstairs.

A player stands in a room in Gray Zone Warfare with a red arrow pointing to the location of a mission objective.
The briefcase will be under the first bed on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Once you reach the second floor, make an immediate right and head straight for the first door at the top of the stairs. Behind this door is a bedroom—beneath the bed with the green quilt will be the briefcase named Turncoat’s Valuables. Grab it and head back to base to complete this GZW task. Getting the briefcase back to base will reward you with a 6B23-1 vest, experience, and vendor reputation.

