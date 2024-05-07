Gray Zone Warfare: All weapons, listed

Gray Zone Warfare lets you become a one-man army thanks to its plethora of weapon options, and we’ve listed them all to help you decide what to use in your defense.

From typical Assault Rifles to an array of Pistols, Shotguns, and much more, Gray Zone Warfare is packing some serious heat. You can go in guns blazing in GZW—as long as you have the cash—and it might be hard to pick one.

GZW features a few fan-favorite beasts from FPS games, and you might recognize a beloved gun here and there.

Every weapon in Gray Zone Warfare listed

Take dead aim. Image via Madfinger Games

Gray Zone Warfare has an assortment of Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Rifles, Pistols, and throwables like Grenades.

Some are more effective than others, but it all depends on the mission and objective, and we need to factor in your money situation, too. With that being said, let’s take a look at the guns we found during our gameplay, as well as the discoveries of YouTuber Weapons From Games.

Type of Weapon Weapon Name Assault Rifle AKM Assault Rifle AKMN Assault Rifle AKMSN Assault Rifle AK-74M Assault Rifle AK-74N Assault Rifle CQ A1 Assault Rifle M4A1 Assault Rifle MK18 Grenade M18 Smoke Grenade M67 Grenade RGD-5 Pistol Glock Pistol Type 51 Rifle Mosin Nagant Rifle SKS Rifle M700 Shotgun M870 Shotgun Mossberg 590 Submachine Gun VZ.61 Scorpion

As GZW is still in early access, expect this list to grow substantially throughout its lifespan. I anticipate additions to every category of weapon shown above, and we may also get new ones like Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers, and maybe some fun, novelty weapons like Crossbows.

Bookmark this page for future reference so we can update you with new GZW weapon incomings. Until that happens, stay on top of every mission in Gray Zone Warfare, find out how to change your faction, and learn how to fix stuttering in GZW.

