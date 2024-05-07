In-game footage from Gray Zone Warfare
Image via Madfinger Games
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare: All weapons, listed

A big arsenal awaits.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: May 7, 2024 08:38 am

Gray Zone Warfare lets you become a one-man army thanks to its plethora of weapon options, and we’ve listed them all to help you decide what to use in your defense.

Recommended Videos

From typical Assault Rifles to an array of Pistols, Shotguns, and much more, Gray Zone Warfare is packing some serious heat. You can go in guns blazing in GZW—as long as you have the cash—and it might be hard to pick one.

GZW features a few fan-favorite beasts from FPS games, and you might recognize a beloved gun here and there.

Every weapon in Gray Zone Warfare listed

Aiming down sight in Gray Zone Warfare.
Take dead aim. Image via Madfinger Games

Gray Zone Warfare has an assortment of Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Rifles, Pistols, and throwables like Grenades.

Some are more effective than others, but it all depends on the mission and objective, and we need to factor in your money situation, too. With that being said, let’s take a look at the guns we found during our gameplay, as well as the discoveries of YouTuber Weapons From Games.

Type of WeaponWeapon Name
Assault RifleAKM
Assault RifleAKMN
Assault RifleAKMSN
Assault RifleAK-74M
Assault RifleAK-74N
Assault RifleCQ A1
Assault RifleM4A1
Assault RifleMK18
GrenadeM18 Smoke
GrenadeM67
GrenadeRGD-5
PistolGlock
PistolType 51
RifleMosin Nagant
RifleSKS
RifleM700
ShotgunM870
ShotgunMossberg 590
Submachine GunVZ.61 Scorpion

As GZW is still in early access, expect this list to grow substantially throughout its lifespan. I anticipate additions to every category of weapon shown above, and we may also get new ones like Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers, and maybe some fun, novelty weapons like Crossbows.

Bookmark this page for future reference so we can update you with new GZW weapon incomings. Until that happens, stay on top of every mission in Gray Zone Warfare, find out how to change your faction, and learn how to fix stuttering in GZW.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: Warm Welcome quest guide – Where to find the gang leader
A player holds a M4 rifle in their hands while flying in a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: Warm Welcome quest guide – Where to find the gang leader
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 7, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare players are in love with these unusual immersion-building features
Gray Zone Warfare: Players engaging in a fight
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare players are in love with these unusual immersion-building features
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 6, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix stuttering in GZW
Soldiers with weapons patrol an area in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix stuttering in GZW
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: Warm Welcome quest guide – Where to find the gang leader
A player holds a M4 rifle in their hands while flying in a helicopter in Gray Zone Warfare.
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: Warm Welcome quest guide – Where to find the gang leader
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos May 7, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare players are in love with these unusual immersion-building features
Gray Zone Warfare: Players engaging in a fight
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare players are in love with these unusual immersion-building features
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 6, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix stuttering in GZW
Soldiers with weapons patrol an area in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix stuttering in GZW
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 5, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.