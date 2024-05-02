How to find the negotiator in Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare: The Negotiator quest guide – How to find the negotiator in GZW

Not everything went according to plan.
Zack Palm
Published: May 2, 2024

Things got messy, and you need to help Gunny out in Gray Zone Warfare. A negotiator was sent over to the old bunker you found, but it turned out to be a trap. He needs you to drop in and find out what happened to them.

As the negotiator’s attempt was to arrange a ceasefire, Gunny wanted you to enter the area weapons-free. You can expect multiple hostiles when you visit this location in Gray Zone Warfare, and it’s a good idea to bring your best gear to try to save them.

Where to find the negotiator in Gray Zone Warfare

You can find the room holding the negotiator on the bottom floor of the bunker.

You can find the room where they took the negotiator inside the bunker on the bottom floor in the second office. You can reach this location by making your way through the bunker after you’ve gone through the Barracks. This location has multiple, heavily guarded NPCs you must fight through. Unless another team gets there before you do, expect a firefight, as you’ve likely come to expect from several Gray Zone Warfare missions.

Unfortunately, the room you need to reach the negotiator is locked. He’s behind the second office door, and it requires a key. Much like the other missions in Gray Zone Warfare, such as True Grit and Guns & Ammo, there’s a specific key you need to find called the Office 02 key, which only drops off NPCs. You want to eliminate and search the nearby NPCs patrolling the area and hope they drop the key you need to grab. It might take a good amount of time for you to find the key, as the enemies don’t immediately respawn.

There's a chance an NPC might drop the key near the target location.

After you find the key, make your way over to the second office door and unlock it. As Gunny expected, the negotiator was killed by the ones they were meeting with, and you need to head back to Base Camp to report the loss. Hopefully, you won’t have to fight through too many NPCs to reach the nearby landing zone. If you were quick, they likely didn’t have time to respawn.

Gunny will wait for you at his vendor, and you turn in the quest. This should increase your reputation with Gunny and unlock additional missions for you to complete in Gray Zone Warfare.

