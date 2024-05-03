Gray Zone Warfare: The Most Dangerous Game quest guide – How to learn about the VIP section

The Artisan has noticed you and the Lab Rat have been learning about Hunter’s Paradise in Gray Zone Warfare. She wants you to do an investigation in The Most Dangerous Game quest and wants you to learn about the VIP section.

Recommended Videos

It’s time to make another trip to the Hunter’s Paradise location and see what you can dig up. It’s a heavily guarded location in Gray Zone Warfare, so you should expect to encounter NPCs and players. You can sneak around, discover details unnoticed, and complete The Most Dangerous Game quest with little trouble.

Where to learn about the VIP Section for The Most Dangerous Game in Gray Zone Warfare

Make your way to the west of The Firing Lane to learn about the VIPs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two locations you need to visit at Hunter’s Paradise. The first area is north of the Dumping Zone and west of the Firing Lane. Although it’s outside these two named areas, it’s a heavily guarded location in Gray Zone Warfare.

You’ve been here before This location is similar to the one you had to visit for The Brave quest from Lab Rat. If you’ve already done this quest, you should know exactly where you need to go.

The best way to reach this location is to stay north of Hunter’s Paradise and remain in the jungle. If you remain crouched down and don’t run too often, the NPCs guarding this area won’t be able to hear you. It allows you to sneak around them rather than engage the NPCs in a direct fight. The precise location you need to visit is the large hole with multiple bodies inside it, and when you arrive here, it should update your task for Artisan, revealing the true hidden secrets of Hunter’s Paradise in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to get the VIP intel folder

The VIP Guest List should be a folder on a green table. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step is to find the VIP intel. Rather than standing next to a location and having your task list updated, this is a specific item you need to uncover. You should be able to find it closer to Firing Lane, which is a short distance away.

Before entering the Firing Lane proper at Hunter’s Paradise, look for a green table with a backpack and plastic chairs nearby. There should be a piece of paper underneath a newspaper, and you have to bring this back to Artisan to complete the quest. It’s a location close to where you had to complete Guns & Ammo for Gunny. Place it in your SafeLock so you don’t lose this item, even if you die trying to return to Base Camp. After you hand it over, chalk it up as another completed quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more