Gray Zone Warfare Line In The Sand/The Value of Sharing quest guide: What to do with the drugs

There’s not too much in the way of moral dilemmas when it comes to tasks in Gray Zone Warfare. But when choosing to complete Line in the Sand or The Value of Sharing, perhaps your ethical code might sway your decision.

There are numerous instances in Gray Zone Warfare where you’re given the same task by two different vendors, and it’s up to you to decide who you want to complete it for. Typically, the task is the same and the only difference is who you turn it in to, as well as what rewards you’re given.

But for Line in the Sand and The Value of Sharing, while both task you with finding the location of a hidden drug stash, the options for what you do with the drugs are very different from each other.

Where are the drugs in Line in the Sand and The Value of Sharing in GZW?

Right next to the Warehouse. Screenshot by Dot Esports Who leaves drugs on the ground? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of which vendor you inevitably choose to side with, the location of the drug stash is the same for both tasks. The stash is located in a box underneath a raised house in Ban Pa, in the upper left corner of map coordinates (205, 137). Underneath the house itself, they’re in a box on the corner of a rug.

What you do next is entirely dependent on which task you want to complete.

How to complete Line in the Sand

Ethically sound, maybe not environmentally though. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you wish to complete Line in the Sand for Gunny, you’ll need to dispose of the drugs at the northern pier. The northern pier is on the northern edge of the water near Ban Pa, just south of the India 1 landing zone at map coordinates (206, 137). Once you’re at the pier, interact with the post on the corner of the pier to dispose of the drugs.

Once you’re back at base, Gunny will reward you for saying no to drugs with an M870 shotgun, $6,300, and 1,000 XP.

How to complete The Value of Sharing

To complete The Value of Sharing for Turncoat, you just need to take the drugs back to base and turn them in. Like with any task where you need to bring something safely back to base, stick the drugs in your SafeLock container so they stay with you even if you die.

Turncoat will reward you with two 6B47 combat helmets and 1,000 XP.

