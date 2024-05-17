Gray Zone Warfare I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II quest guide: How to find out the hostile group’s intentions

You’ve already done one task for Handshake at the Sawmill in Gray Zone Warfare, and now he wants you to follow up with it. Now that you can confirm that an enemy group is operating out of that position in I Went, I Saw, I Conquered, it’s time to learn about their intentions.

It’s time to return to the Sawmill to see if you can’t learn more. Your goal is to see information you can pick up about the group operating out of that location and what they’re doing there. You should expect to go deeper into this territory, meaning you want to bring an arsenal to take care of these foes during this Gray Zone Warfare mission.

How to find out the hostile group’s intentions in I Went, I Saw, I Conquered II in Gray Zone Warfare

Head to the northwest of the Sawmill to learn about the hostile group. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s time to make your way back to the Sawmill in Gray Zone Warfare. This is the second mission in the I Went, I Saw, I Conquered series of quests, meaning you’ve likely unlocked the two landing zone (LZ) locations around the Sawmill. You can choose to go with either one for this mission, but the Echo 1 LZ, to the northwest, is the best option. It’s easier to reach than if you had to go to Midnight Sapphire and had to work on The Congressman quest.

When you reach the Sawmill, head east and go around the outside lumberyard. There are typically a handful of NPCs wandering around this area. When I stuck to the trees, I could avoid getting their attention. However, if you took the Echo 2 LZ, going up to the north and across the bridge is a good idea. You have a much higher chance of being spotted by NPCs, but if you have a silencer and a scope on you, it’s relatively quick to eliminate them from afar. If they do get shots off, expect nearby NPCs to investigate and head toward you.

Approach the table, and your task list should update, completing the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve done that, reach the northwest portion of the Sawmill and make for the large warehouse with an open door. Inside, there should be a large table with several billboards in front of them. To complete this Gray Zone Warfare mission, you only need to approach the table. Your tasks should update, giving you the intel that Handshake needs about this enemy group.

The final thing you need to do is return to Base Camp. When you arrive, speak with Handshake, and you can give him the details you found about completing this mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

