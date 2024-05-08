Gray Zone Warfare Final Check Out quest guide – How to find purple suitcase in GZW

There were a lot of people who tried using the airport as an evacuation zone in Gray Zone Warfare. It was chaos when things happened, but some vital information was left behind. Handshake wants you to find that information, and he knows it’s inside a purple suitcase.

The Final Check Out mission is another personal matter with Handshake. He has a client who wants to learn what happened to his wife after everything went down, but you need to find her luggage to do this. Handshake has a vague idea of where you can see the purple suitcase in Gray Zone Warfare, and finding the exact location is up to you, along with bringing details back to Base Camp.

Where to find the purple suitcase for Final Check Out in Gray Zone Warfare

You need to make your way to the east side of Pha Lang Airfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the purple suitcase on the east side of Pha Lang Airfield. The suitcase should be alongside a large pile of other bags underneath a covered area. Expect to find this location heavily guarded, with multiple NPCs patrolling everywhere. You should also expect to encounter a handful of GZW players wandering around, likely trying to complete their missions.

When approaching Pha Lang Airfield, be careful walking through the fields. A handful of NPCs patrol outside the airport walls, making it easy to pick you off if you go straight through this region. The best thing to do is to use a weapon with a decent scope and a silencer to make it more difficult to alert the entire location of your arrival.

Combining a weapon with these two attachments makes it much more difficult for NPCs to swarm you and gives you a distinct advantage when sneaking up on other GZW players. You might already have experience with this after completing Manifest Destiny and A Single Drop.

The purple suitcase will be on the right side of the pile of luggage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stick to the north side after you break through and weave alongside the buildings. Make your way over to the east side, and you should encounter a large covered area. A large pile of luggage is close to the middle, over by the entrance to Pha Lang Airfield. You should find the purple suitcase sticking out of this area. You only need to interact with the suitcase to complete the mission; no items are required to go with you back to Base Camp.

Once you’ve done this, recall the helicopter to your nearest landing zone and return to Base Camp. You can submit the quest to Handshake and advance through the next series of GZW missions.

