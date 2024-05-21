Gray Zone Warfare EOD quest guide: How to find the detonators in GZW

Banshee has another task for you in Gray Zone Warfare and wants you to return to the Sawmill. Now that you’ve learned the group has explosives, he wants you to go out of your way to steal them and find the detonators.

These detonators will be in a different place than you can reach in GZW. They’re a precious item the enemy group at the Sawmill wants to protect, and they will have it under lock and key. You need to prepare to track down a specific key you can use at the Sawmill and find the correct door to open to get inside.

Where to find the detonators for EOD in Gray Zone Warfare

The detonators are inside the southern office building at the Sawmill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The location where you can find the detonators is inside the offices at the Sawmill. The key you need is the Sawmill Key, which has the chance to drop from any of the NPCs you can find throughout the area in GZW. Like other keys you had to find for missions, it can take time to track down as it has a random chance of dropping and being inside the inventory of any of these NPCs.

Your goal is to reach the south side of the Sawmill and make your way to the center. The offices you were at for the Invaders From Afar quest are close to this location but further back, where you were attempting to take out the enemy leader for the Timber quest. These offices should be open, but when you try to get into the back room, you need the key from one of the NPCs. Again, tracking it down can take time, and you may need to await until the NPCs respawn in the area.

After they do, the detonators are going to be on the table. You can grab them and place them inside your SafeLock inventory slot. You do need to use the whole inventory space to fit it inside. If you die, you can still bring it back to your Base Camp and turn it in for the quest without losing any progress.

Now that you have it, the last thing you need to do is return to Base Camp and turn the quest in to Banshee. He’ll be pleased with your work, and you’ll have finished another GZW quest.

