Gray Zone Warfare Timber quest guide: How to eliminate the leader at the Sawmill

A new vendor has arrived in Gray Zone Warfare known as Banshee, and they have a mission for you called Timber. Although it’s their first mission with you, they don’t want to make it easy, and they need you to take out the leader at the Sawmill.

Recommended Videos

You’ve likely already been the Sawmill multiple times for other vendors in Gray Zone Warfare, and Banshee wants you to eliminate the leadership heading up the NPCs in that area. Tracking down the exact NPC you need to defeat will be challenging, but we can help narrow your search and make it much easier to return to Base Camp safely.

Where to find the leader at the Sawmill for Timber in Gray Zone Warfare

The leader should be patrolling the west side of the Sawmill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The leader in charge of the Sawmill is roaming around the west side of the area, close to the Saw warehouse. Here, you can find several of the group’s tactical maps, information boards, and multiple other pieces of intel you may have noticed completing other missions in this area, such as Invaders From Afar or When a Tree Falls.

When you arrive, similar to previous missions here, prepare to fight against multiple NPCs, making your way to the leader. You might get lucky and be able to make your way in without dealing with too many NPCs if other players were here before you, but that might mean you miss out on finding the leader, too. There are not too many distinguishable features showing how different the leader is from the other NPCs, but there are clear signs that make them stand out.

The leader is wearing a vest, a helmet with ear protection, and has a dark beard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The NPC you want to track down should be wearing a helmet with ear protection, and they have a dark beard with a light vest on their chest. I was able to find him wandering around the Saw area of the Sawmill in Gray Zone Warfare, but he might also be around the center of this region. Some players have noticed he has a large patrol area, making him a difficult target to track down. Thankfully, unlike the Midnight Sapphire, the Sawmill is not a vast area you must explore.

After you take down the leader, the last thing you must do is return to Banshee and share that you’ve eliminated them. Banshee will thank you for your reward, chalking up another completed mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more