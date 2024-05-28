Gray Zone Warfare Skycrawlers quest guide: How to find proof of drug trade at Pha Lang Airfield

In Gray Zone Warfare, the world contains plenty of different secrets to discover and quests to complete, including the Skycrawlers quest.

Recommended Videos

This new quest takes place at Pha Lang Airfield, which is typically known as the central tourist transportation hub for the country. There might be more illegal deals taking place at this popular spot behind the scenes, however. Like in other similar quests, Banshee is hunting for proof of drug trades happening at the airfield and is tasking you to find it.

Here is how to complete the Skycrawlers quest in GZW.

How to complete Skycrawlers quest in Gray Zone Warfare

A different kind of passenger has landed in Pha Lang. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Skycrawlers quest in Gray Zone Warfare, head over to Pha Lang Airfield, which is found in the northeast part of the map near Base Camp A. More specifically, you’ll need to find the Remote Hangar that sits just south of the main tarmac, the main terminal, and the hangar.

A quick fight and a quick peek inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There should be a few small buildings in the area, including one with a green metal gate, two vehicles outside, a yellow forklift inside, and a smattering of guards. Take out the opposition, enter the building, and you should immediately complete the quest for Banshee.

You don’t need to pick up and exfil with any items to complete this quest as well, making it relatively simple—except for the gunfights, of course. You’ll grab a MOS 590 shotgun, 1,000 experience points, and 150 reputation points with Banshee as a reward for your efforts.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more