Gray Zone Warfare Sweet Little Lies quest guide – How to find the intel

It’s hunting time. Handshake’s got a lead on finding Gray Zone Warfare‘s final boss, Narith, but first, he needs up-to-date intel, which you’ll grab for him in the Sweet Little Lies mission.

Recommended Videos

Once again you’ll return to the northern resort to look for the all-important intel inside a beautiful lakeside villa. Here’s everything you’ll need to know to complete the all-important Sweet Little Lies mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to complete the Sweet Little Lies mission in Gray Zone Warfare

Head north to the lakeside villa. Image by Dot Esports Head north to the lakeside villa. Image by Dot Esports Head north to the lakeside villa. Image by Dot Esports

To complete the Sweet Little Lies task in Gray Zone Warfare, you must break into the Lakeside Villa north of the map above Midnight Sapphire at coordinates 169, 172. The intel is inside the Villa Lusia complex, which requires a key dropped from nearby enemy bots.

I landed at Hotel One and made my way through the Teoa Waterfalls at the top of the map—you may have already visited this area in a previous mission. Take your time as there are a fair few AI enemies along the path, but it’s an otherwise easy trek to the Lakeside Villa area. From there, you’ll need to look for the Villa Lusia Key.

This key drops randomly from nearby enemy soldiers. You may have already found this key from your previous scraps with the bots in the Know Your Enemy mission, as any bot in the resort area can drop this key. The closer you are to the villa, the higher the chance of a drop, but you may need to travel a bit further south before you come across the key.

The villa in question. Screenshot by Dot Esports The intel will be on this table marked by the white square. Image by Dot Esports

Once you’ve got it, head back to the villa and enter. On the table in the corner dining room close to the lake will be the GZW intel in question. Grab it, and get it back to Handshake to complete the mission. Doing so will reward you with two MK18 rifles, an EXFIL helmet, $9,200 cash, experience, and vendor reputation.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more