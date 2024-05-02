Gray Zone Warfare New Neighbours quest guide: How to find the military complex in GZW

Handshake wants you to explore far away from your Base Camp location in Gray Zone Warfare. For the New Neighbours task, you need to break out of your comfort zone, make your way toward a military complex, and scout it out.

You’ve likely primarily been operating out of the town close to your Base Camp, but now it’s time to break away. Handshake has spotted a military complex he wants you to check out, which makes it a quick mission. You shouldn’t expect too many obstacles for this Gray Zone Warfare mission, but things can be dicey, especially if you stay too long.

Where to find the military complex for New Neighbours in Gray Zone Warfare

Travel to the new LZ and investigate this unknown location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This military complex is south of Fort Narith, which was the location for me during this task. For this mission, I was playing as the Crimson Shield International faction. If you’re playing as a different faction, Handshake may have asked you to head to a different location in GZW. He might tell you to visit a different area, but this also means he could provide you with a unique landing zone (LZ) to make it quick to get over there.

When you arrive, your primary goal is to reach the center of the military complex. You only need to get to the center once, and your task should update, saying you’ve completed it. Because this is a military location, expect a handful of armed NPCs to walk around, ready to defend it. This does give you a new opportunity to loot more items and find any helpful gear while you’re there if you have space for those items in your inventory. It’s much easier than trying to complete True Grit or Radio Silence, but you still need to track down some intel to give to Handshake.

You can find the videotape on the table in the security room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In terms of the intel you need for Handshake, he’s looking for a videotape of security footage. You can find this inside the base as you explore the interior of it. Similar to the outside, expect heavy resistance from multiple NPC units. You want to make your way through the primary bunker entrance, and you should find it in the first security room to your right, shortly after you enter.

After you reach the center of the military complex and see the task has been updated, return to the nearest LZ and call back to Base Camp. The last thing you have to do is report back to Handshake and share that the task has been finished in GZW. Expect to find more tasks available from Handshake that have to do with this location, and you can revisit it in the future.

