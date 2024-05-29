Gray Zone Warfare Restoring Order quest guide: How to most effectively neutralize enemies

There are many tasks in Gray Zone Warfare that don’t require you to hunt down a specific item or person. Tasks like Restoring Order keep it very simple: Go to a specific area and wipe out a certain number of adversaries.

Restoring Order is one of several early-game tasks in Gray Zone Warfare that are specific to the town nearest to your faction’s home base. Specifically, you need to kill 15 enemies in town.

How to safely and effectively neutralize enemies for Restoring Order task in Gray Zone Warfare

Thankfully for players, the enemies you’ll find in the nearby town by your home base are some of the least dangerous across the entire map. Most enemies are equipped with basic AK rifles and have minimal armor capabilities. But since this is relatively early in the game, your weapons and gear aren’t that much better.

Here are some basic methods or suggestions for taking on enemies in the town near your base.

Bring the essentials

By this point in the game, you should have a number of tasks completed, meaning you have the funds to buy some essential gear from each of the three core vendors, assuming you don’t have any of these items saved in your locker already.

Body armor, a helmet, and a backpack from Handshake. Either a Gunfighter or Scorpion backpack will have a slot for a second weapon.

A weapon and ammo from Gunny.

Medical items are also a necessity when taking on multiple enemies, and if you don’t have plenty stored in your locker, you can buy some from Lab Rat. You should buy four M-FAK containers, too, as these allow you to halve the amount of space that medical items take up in your inventory. You should bring one of each of these with you:

A full kit of medical items can fit in the SafeLock container. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tourniquet: For quickly stopping bleeding.

Bandage or Gauze: For treating wounds.

Small blood bag: For restoring blood levels to combat dizziness.

Melox or other pain medication: For reducing pain levels.

Suture or Surgery kit: For fixing ailments caused by organ damage, like coughing or nausea.

Splint: For fixing bone fractures.

All of these items should fit in three or four M-FAK containers, and all of those containers can safely fit in your SafeLock container for safekeeping. I would not recommend bringing food or drink items as you should find plenty by looting enemies. Looting enemies will also provide you with a second weapon, most likely an AK with plenty of ammo, so don’t bother bringing a second weapon with you.

Fight and move from cover to cover

Stop inside for a bite and a brief self-check. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you navigate through town, use buildings and walls to always have some cover available. Getting inside smaller buildings will typically provide some temporary safety as you apply any necessary medical items and check your ammo counts.

You should also start on the outside edge of town at a landmark like the Gas Station, Warehouse, or Water Tower. These landmarks typically have a number of enemies that you can defeat to earn progress, and clearing it out early offers you a relatively safe exit path if you need it later.

